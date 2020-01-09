Thursday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Bus Rapid Transit should be built more rapidly. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
8,500: Minimum number of impaired driving arrests in Colorado last year. (Denver Post)
150 years: The time it will take Denver to inspect its crumbling and missing sidewalks. (Denver Post)
Old transportation fights are brewing ahead of Colorado’s new legislative session. And little new funding is in play. [Also: Where are the dedicated lanes for pogo sticks Republican leader Patrick Neville speaks of?] (Colorado Sun)
The owner of Turin Bicycles, Denver’s oldest bike shop, is unloading gear ahead of the shop’s closure. (BusinessDen)
See RTD’s January 12 service changes. (RTD)
Commuters launched a petition to keep RTD’s West Denver 100L route, which is set to be cut in response to the agency’s driver shortage. (Change.org)
RTD’s board of directors chose new leaders. (Progressive Railroading)
More on the private effort to bring the RTD’s B Line to Boulder and Longmont. (CBS4)
A developer proposed a seven-story hotel near an RTD station in RiNO. (Denver Business Journal)
Denver Infill: A roundup of the last decade in new residential and non-residential buildings.
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 44 Good. Yesterday’s max: 49 Good.
