Wednesday’s Headlines
News
2019 marks the deadliest year on Denver roads in more than a decade. (Fox 31)
Front Range passenger train service appears derailed on arrival at the State Capitol: “I’m absolutely not supportive of that,” said House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder. (Colorado Sun)
Councilman Kevin Flynn responds to Streetsblog’s proposal to dramatically expand the use of red light cameras at Denver intersections. (Denver Post)
RTD
After a reporter learned of a hidden meeting between RTD board members and state legislators, the agency will now post all meetings online. (9 News)
A Colorado lawmaker is writing a bill to expand the RTD board and increase oversight. (Denver Post)
RTD proposed service cuts to boost on-time performance, but the move won’t fix all of the agency’s problems. (Denver7)
RTD’s board picked five candidates for the agency’s top job. (9 News)
A group proposed a scheme for passenger rail service between Westminster and Longmont. (Denver Post, CBS4)
Westword offers resolutions RTD should consider for 2020. (Westword)
Other news
Colorado is trying to get drivers off I-70 by busing skiers to the slopes. Will it work? (Colorado Sun)
As CDOT expands its Bustang Outrider service to rural Colorado, the town of Dinosaur, population 300, will lose service. (CPR)
Will Colorado legislators finally address highway funding in 2020? (Denver Business Journal)
Forty years ago, the Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial tunnels became the state’s transportation linchpin. (Eagle Valley Enterprise)
State Sen. Lois Court, a street safety ally, will step down because of a health problem. (CPR)
Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 49 Good. Yesterday’s max: 54 Moderate.
