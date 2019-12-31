Tuesday’s Headlines

Garry Waddy of Aurora rides the 15L Colfax bus to a Denver Nuggets game on Dec. 12. “It can be entertaining,” he said. “It’s just like New York. The homeless get on, probably to keep warm. I can’t blame them.” Photo: Andy Bosselman
Garry Waddy of Aurora rides the 15L Colfax bus to a Denver Nuggets game on Dec. 12. “It can be entertaining,” he said. “It’s just like New York. The homeless get on, probably to keep warm. I can’t blame them.” Photo: Andy Bosselman

From Streetsblog

Other

  • Riders can tip Uber and Lyft drivers, but few tip bus operators. (It’s forbidden.) (Denverite)
  • Public comment: Offer your thoughts on mobility proposals in the East Central Area Plan. (East Area Plan)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 46 Good. Yesterday’s max: 58 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Streetsblog Denver editor Andy Bosselman is on vacation.

Today offers your last chance to double your donation to Streetsblog! The Colorado Media Praoject will match your donation to dollar-for-dollar through today. Please give now.