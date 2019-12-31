Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Riding the “very real” Colfax bus. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other
-
Riders can tip Uber and Lyft drivers, but few tip bus operators. (It’s forbidden.) (Denverite)
-
Public comment: Offer your thoughts on mobility proposals in the East Central Area Plan. (East Area Plan)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 46 Good. Yesterday’s max: 58 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Streetsblog Denver editor Andy Bosselman is on vacation.
Today offers your last chance to double your donation to Streetsblog! The Colorado Media Praoject will match your donation to dollar-for-dollar through today. Please give now.