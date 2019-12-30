Monday’s Headlines
A driver hit and killed a pedestrian Wednesday in the 800 block of North Sheridan Boulevard. (Denver Post)
Video: “Oh my God, somebody’s baby is in the street,” shouted an RTD driver before she stopped the bus, jumped out, picked up the child and brought him aboard. (Denver7)
A woman is suing RTD for discrimination against black drivers. (CPR)
RTD’s driver shortage could force service cuts in Boulder. (Daily Camera)
RTD’s real-time arrival information is getting better. (CPR)
But at train stations, RTD still lacks real-time signage about delays. (Denver7)
Denver bike commuters can blame beavers for flooding on the Cherry Creek trail. (9 News)
Boulder considers a campus-to-downtown gondola again. (Denver Post)
Colorado has the nation’s highest rural public transportation ridership thanks to mountain towns and ski resorts. (Denver Post)
RTD offers free service on New Year’s Eve. (Patch.com)
A part of the Suncor refinery remains shut down until the problem that spewed ash over Commerce City is fixed. (Denver Post)
The year’s biggest environmental stories include RTD woes, Greta Thunberg, air quality, Suncor and oil and gas. (Westword)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 48 Good. Yesterday’s max: 44 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
