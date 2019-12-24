Tuesday’s Headlines
Police identified John Aaron Reed, 34, as the man hit and killed by a W Line train on Dec. 20. (Denver7)
Drivers hit pedestrians in three crashes over the weekend in Lakewood, Aurora and Denver. (Fox 31)
“I’m so happy, I want to dance!” Street safety advocate Pam Jiner celebrates a new sidewalk under I-70 at
Peoria in Montbello. (9 News)
Chaffee Park residents consider a rezoning project that would allow granny flats. (Denverite)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 75 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 76 Moderate.
Streetsblog editor Andy Bosselman is on vacation.
