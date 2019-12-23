Monday’s Headlines
RTD crisis
Here’s how RTD proposed bus and train cuts will affect you. (Denver Post)
RTD explains how service cuts will alleviate its driver shortage. (9 News)
Westword reader: Shouldn’t we be increasing public transit instead of reducing it? (Westword)
Traffic violence
“A man walking along RTD tracks in Golden died Friday night when he was hit by a W-line train.” (Denver Post, Denver7)
A three-car crash at South Havana Street and East Yale Avenue sent two people to the hospital. (Denver Police)
A driver hit and killed a pedestrian on East Colfax Avenue and North Laredo Street in Aurora. (Denver Post)
Other news
Commentary: Boulder’s “drivable suburban experiment” created a city trapped in car dependency. (Daily Camera)
Boulder will design streets to encourage slower speeds. (Denver Post)
Denver will pay $50,000 to a woman who fell after hitting a crevice in a bike lane. (Denverite)
A good Denver7 story about the benefits of the 17th Street bus-only lane gets a driver-centric headline focused on the removal of parking spaces. (Denver7)
The Eldora ski area proposed expanding parking. (CBS4)
Suncor apologizes for its recent chemical release. (Denver Post)
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
