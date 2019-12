Monday’s Headlines

Westword reader: Shouldn’t we be increasing public transit instead of reducing it? ( Westword

Here’s how RTD proposed bus and train cuts will affect you. ( Denver Post

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian on East Colfax Avenue and North Laredo Street in Aurora. ( Denver Post

A three-car crash at South Havana Street and East Yale Avenue sent two people to the hospital. ( Denver Police

“A man walking along RTD tracks in Golden died Friday night when he was hit by a W-line train.” ( Denver Post

A good Denver7 story about the benefits of the 17th Street bus-only lane gets a driver-centric headline focused on the removal of parking spaces. ( Denver7

Denver will pay $50,000 to a woman who fell after hitting a crevice in a bike lane. ( Denverite

