Monday's Headlines

RTD crisis

  • Here’s how RTD proposed bus and train cuts will affect you. (Denver Post)
  • RTD explains how service cuts will alleviate its driver shortage. (9 News)
  • Westword reader: Shouldn’t we be increasing public transit instead of reducing it? (Westword)
Traffic violence
  • “A man walking along RTD tracks in Golden died Friday night when he was hit by a W-line train.” (Denver Post, Denver7)
  • A three-car crash at South Havana Street and East Yale Avenue sent two people to the hospital. (Denver Police)
  • A driver hit and killed a pedestrian on East Colfax Avenue and North Laredo Street in Aurora. (Denver Post)
Other news
  • Commentary: Boulder’s “drivable suburban experiment” created a city trapped in car dependency. (Daily Camera)
  • Boulder will design streets to encourage slower speeds. (Denver Post)
  • Denver will pay $50,000 to a woman who fell after hitting a crevice in a bike lane. (Denverite)
  • A good Denver7 story about the benefits of the 17th Street bus-only lane gets a driver-centric headline focused on the removal of parking spaces. (Denver7)
  • The Eldora ski area proposed expanding parking. (CBS4)
  • Suncor apologizes for its recent chemical release. (Denver Post)
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

