Thursday’s Headlines

Transit advocate Piep van Heuven, chair of the Denver Streets Partnership, speaks on the steps of Denver City Hall on April 2. Photo: Andy Bosselman
  • Police need help finding the driver of a late ’90s GMC Sierra pickup truck who hit and killed a woman at West Colfax Avenue and Zenobia Street Tuesday night. (Denverite)
  • A police officer will not face criminal charges after he shot an RTD passenger who pulled a gun on him in July. (9 News)
  • Not in my front yard: Residents are fuming about big green poles going up in the public right-of-way of their front yards. The mini-towers will make 5G wireless technology possible. (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 60 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 58 Moderate.
