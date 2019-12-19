Thursday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Commentary: How transit activists can win. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
Police need help finding the driver of a late ’90s GMC Sierra pickup truck who hit and killed a woman at West Colfax Avenue and Zenobia Street Tuesday night. (Denverite)
A police officer will not face criminal charges after he shot an RTD passenger who pulled a gun on him in July. (9 News)
Not in my front yard: Residents are fuming about big green poles going up in the public right-of-way of their front yards. The mini-towers will make 5G wireless technology possible. (Westword)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 60 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 58 Moderate.
