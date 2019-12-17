Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Snowstang: The 35 skiers and snowboarders who took the inaugural trip on Colorado’s express bus service to the Arapahoe Basin ski area faced long delays. But officials say the problems behind the fiasco will be fixed or rare going forward, and the service remains a great way to avoid I-70 weekend traffic. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
This CBS4 story on the bus-only lanes coming to 17th Street emphasizes potential inconveniences to drivers over the larger benefits to the city. (CBS4)
Can Colorado encourage truckers to drive only at night to ease rush hour traffic? (Denver7)
RTD’s pension fund gets a conservative spotlight. (Complete Colorado)
The EPA declares Colorado a “serious” violator of federal air quality standards. (Denver Post)
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 51 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 46 Good.
