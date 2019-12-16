Monday’s Headlines

The city dedicated the right two lanes of 15th St. to buses and right turns in October. Bus-only lanes are coming to 17th St. this month. Photo: Andy Bosselman
  • An ECO Transit bus tumbled into the Eagle River near Vail Friday after it slid on icy roads into oncoming traffic and was t-boned by a pickup. The bus had no passengers. The crash injured two in the truck, the bus driver was uninjured. (CBS4)
  • After the Suncor refinery belched dust that rained down on Commerce City, residents say the company’s offer of a free car wash is an insult. Officials call for more regulation. (CPR, Denver Post)
  • Bus-only lanes are coming to 17th Street downtown in the next few weeks. (Denverite)
  • What’s your idea of a complete street? Denver is updating its street design guidelines. (WalkDenver)
  • A new 40-foot totem pole at 6th Avenue and Federal Boulevard offers public art. It was funded through the $2.9 million project to improve sidewalks, medians and asphalt nearby on Federal. (Denverite)
  • Meet Denver’s top Lime scooter user, with more than 450 rides in a year. (Fox 31)
  • CDOT will host a free winter driving course December 17. (OutThere Colorado)
  • Andrew Romanoff “goes apocalyptic” on climate change. But will fear drive support for his U.S. Senate bid? (Colorado Sun)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 39 Good. Yesterday’s max: 60 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

