Monday’s Headlines
An ECO Transit bus tumbled into the Eagle River near Vail Friday after it slid on icy roads into oncoming traffic and was t-boned by a pickup. The bus had no passengers. The crash injured two in the truck, the bus driver was uninjured. (CBS4)
After the Suncor refinery belched dust that rained down on Commerce City, residents say the company’s offer of a free car wash is an insult. Officials call for more regulation. (CPR, Denver Post)
Bus-only lanes are coming to 17th Street downtown in the next few weeks. (Denverite)
What’s your idea of a complete street? Denver is updating its street design guidelines. (WalkDenver)
A new 40-foot totem pole at 6th Avenue and Federal Boulevard offers public art. It was funded through the $2.9 million project to improve sidewalks, medians and asphalt nearby on Federal. (Denverite)
Meet Denver’s top Lime scooter user, with more than 450 rides in a year. (Fox 31)
CDOT will host a free winter driving course December 17. (OutThere Colorado)
Andrew Romanoff “goes apocalyptic” on climate change. But will fear drive support for his U.S. Senate bid? (Colorado Sun)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 39 Good. Yesterday’s max: 60 Moderate.
