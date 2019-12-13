Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Police detained the driver suspected of killing a pedestrian Wednesday. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
One year ago, a driver hit bicyclist Dave Martinez and fled the scene. Martinez died four weeks later. Denver Public Works has made no bicycle safety improvements at the scene of the crash. (David Chen via Twitter)
A small suburb in the southern part of the Denver metro area wants to put up gates on public roads to keep drivers from cutting through their community. (Denver Post)
After ash fell from the sky in this week’s “operational upset” at the Suncor refinery, lawmakers want polluters to monitor air quality and alert the public when they emit toxic gases. (Denver Post)
Oil and gas methane leaks: “It’s a vast, invisible climate menace.” (New York Times)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 45 Good. Yesterday’s max: 62 Moderate.
