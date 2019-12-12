Thursday’s Headlines

A couple drinks beverages in the plaza in front of Denver Union Station. Photo: Andy Bosselman
Other news
  • Denver Police issued a statewide alert to help find the driver of a Winnebago involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash at S. Tejon Street and W. Jewell Avenue yesterday. The alert was cancelled. (CBS4)
  • How and why Colorado drivers are getting worse. (Westword)
  • Uber guarantees space for skis and snowboards with its Uber Ski feature. (TechCrunch)
  • But why put another car on I-70 when CDOT’s “Snowstang” motorcoach service to A-Basin, Loveland and Steamboat starts Saturday? Get tickets here.
  • Denver school buses are showing up late and field trips are being cancelled due to the driver shortage. (CBS4)
  • Here are the top Denver employers where RTD EcoPasses are offered. (Denver Business Journal)
  • Denver may continue offering loans to support affordable housing near transit stops. (Denverite)
  • Coloradans must approve more funding to improve roads and transportation, says Gov. Polis. (Colorado Politics)
  • Children at two schools near the Suncor refinery sheltered in place when ash started falling from the sky. The plant belched a clay-like material after something went wrong. The company says the ash is harmless and suggested people get a car wash on the company’s dime and wash their hands. (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 60 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 71 Moderate.
