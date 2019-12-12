Thursday’s Headlines
Kansas City will provide free bus service. (Streetsblog USA)
Denver Police issued a statewide alert to help find the driver of a Winnebago involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash at S. Tejon Street and W. Jewell Avenue yesterday. The alert was cancelled. (CBS4)
How and why Colorado drivers are getting worse. (Westword)
Uber guarantees space for skis and snowboards with its Uber Ski feature. (TechCrunch)
But why put another car on I-70 when CDOT’s “Snowstang” motorcoach service to A-Basin, Loveland and Steamboat starts Saturday? Get tickets here.
Denver school buses are showing up late and field trips are being cancelled due to the driver shortage. (CBS4)
Here are the top Denver employers where RTD EcoPasses are offered. (Denver Business Journal)
Denver may continue offering loans to support affordable housing near transit stops. (Denverite)
Coloradans must approve more funding to improve roads and transportation, says Gov. Polis. (Colorado Politics)
Children at two schools near the Suncor refinery sheltered in place when ash started falling from the sky. The plant belched a clay-like material after something went wrong. The company says the ash is harmless and suggested people get a car wash on the company’s dime and wash their hands. (Denver Post)
Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 60 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 71 Moderate.
