Monday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Traffic violence
Rahjeem Jaleo Edwards, 26, is the Aurora pedestrian who died after being hit by multiple drivers. (9 News)
A 17-year-old high-school senior died after crashing his vehicle in Arvada. (9 News)
A driver hit and seriously injured a juvenile pedestrian at South Quebec Street at Leetsdale Drive. (Denver Police Department)
A Denver police officer hit a pedestrian with his car in Golden Triangle. (Denverite)
Denver traffic-related deaths jumped in 2019. (9 News)
Other news
Denver plans to add eight new bike lanes next year. (9 News)
Companies near RTD stops worry that service cuts will delay workers. (9 News)
CDOT looks into fees on Uber, Amazon deliveries and electric vehicles to hep pay for transportation. (CPR)
Denver will plant 500 trees Downtown, where it ranks last in the country for its tree canopy. (Denverite)
Should transit be free? (TransitCenter)
Lyft is pulling its scooters out of six cities. (Denver is not one of them, but the move highlights how for-profit companies are willing to abruptly abandon their efforts to help cities with their mobility goals). (TechCrunch)
Youth climate activists condemned Mayor Hancock and other leaders for their inaction. (Westword)
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 31 Good. Yesterday’s max: 45 Good.
