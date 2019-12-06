Friday’s Headlines
A pedestrian died of injuries after at least two drivers hit them in Aurora yesterday around 5:45 p.m. A third driver who may have hit the person could have mistaken the body for road debris. (Aurora Sentinel, Denver7)
The driver who killed bicyclist Alexis Bounds pleaded guilty to driving carelessly. (Denverite)
Commentary: Why every business owner should be worried about RTD’s crisis. (Denver Business Journal)
Xcel Energy will roll out a new electricity rate for RTD’s fleet of 36 Free MallRide electric buses, which will bring down operating costs. (Mass Transit)
“Denver Public Works is moving forward with plans to build protected bike lanes on 23rd Avenue, despite concerns from homeowners in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.” (Fox 31)
The City of Denver will own 200 electric vehicles by 2021 and aims for 850 by 2029. (Denverite)
Thieves have stolen bicycles from nearly a dozen Denver Metro bike shops. (Denver7)
Another list ranks Denver as a good place to bike. (CBS4)
A new pop-up traffic calming report supports lowering residential speed limits. (WalkDenver)
Plans for the Vanderbilt East Park at I-25 & Broadway will be discussed at a Dec. 11 open house. (Denverite)
Denver Air Quality Index: 10 a.m.: 71 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 80 Moderate.
