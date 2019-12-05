Thursday’s Headlines

  • One person died in a five-vehicle crash on I-76 in Brighton. (Denver Post, AP)
  • CDOT’s Snowstang bus service to Loveland, A-Basin and Steamboat starts next weekend. (CPR)
  • RTD will consider outside candidates for its top job. (Westword)
  • RTD after its CEO’s departure. (Colorado Matters)
  • RTD workers earn a median salary of $81,366, which lower is than several departments within the City of Denver. (Denver Business Journal)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 76 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 71 Moderate.
