Thursday’s Headlines
One person died in a five-vehicle crash on I-76 in Brighton. (Denver Post, AP)
CDOT’s Snowstang bus service to Loveland, A-Basin and Steamboat starts next weekend. (CPR)
RTD will consider outside candidates for its top job. (Westword)
RTD after its CEO’s departure. (Colorado Matters)
RTD workers earn a median salary of $81,366, which lower is than several departments within the City of Denver. (Denver Business Journal)
Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 76 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 71 Moderate.
