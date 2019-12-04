Wednesday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence Report: Two road deaths increase Denver’s total to 67. ( Streetsblog Denver

Snow removal

Denver bike lanes are snowpacked and icy one week after the storm. ( CBS4

An Uber driver complains about Denver’s poor snow removal. ( Westword

Is Denver bad at clearing snow from its streets? ( Denverite

Dear Denver: Don’t fine for unshoveled sidewalks until streets are clear. ( Westword

Will these Denver Metro cities change snow plowing practices after last week’s storm? ( 9 News

Other news

Streetsblog Denver editor Andy Bosselman is out of the office.