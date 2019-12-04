Wednesday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

  • Traffic Violence Report: Two road deaths increase Denver’s total to 67. (Streetsblog Denver)

Snow removal

  • Denver bike lanes are snowpacked and icy one week after the storm. (CBS4)
  • An Uber driver complains about Denver’s poor snow removal. (Westword)
  • Is Denver bad at clearing snow from its streets? (Denverite)
  • Dear Denver: Don’t fine for unshoveled sidewalks until streets are clear. (Westword)
  • Will these Denver Metro cities change snow plowing practices after last week’s storm? (9 News)

Other news

  • Hancock and federal officials acknowledged rising traffic fatalities. “It’s on all of us,” said the mayor. (CBS4)
  • The RTD board will start its search for a new CEO. (Denver Post)
  • The agency will not push out Genova before Jan. 20. (CPR)
  • The Federal Transit Administration approved plans to revamp the 16th Street Mall. (CBS4)
  • Cherry Creek residents say construction crews are taking over parking spaces. (Denver7)
  • Like the rest of the country, Denver apartment buildings are getting taller. (Denver Business Journal)
  • David Leonhardt, a moderate voice on the New York Times opinion page, has strong feelings about scooters: Get them off the sidewalks. (New York Times)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 64 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 72 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Streetsblog Denver editor Andy Bosselman is out of the office. 

