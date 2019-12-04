Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Traffic Violence Report: Two road deaths increase Denver’s total to 67. (Streetsblog Denver)
Snow removal
-
Denver bike lanes are snowpacked and icy one week after the storm. (CBS4)
-
An Uber driver complains about Denver’s poor snow removal. (Westword)
-
Is Denver bad at clearing snow from its streets? (Denverite)
-
Dear Denver: Don’t fine for unshoveled sidewalks until streets are clear. (Westword)
-
Will these Denver Metro cities change snow plowing practices after last week’s storm? (9 News)
Other news
-
Hancock and federal officials acknowledged rising traffic fatalities. “It’s on all of us,” said the mayor. (CBS4)
-
The RTD board will start its search for a new CEO. (Denver Post)
-
The agency will not push out Genova before Jan. 20. (CPR)
-
The Federal Transit Administration approved plans to revamp the 16th Street Mall. (CBS4)
-
Cherry Creek residents say construction crews are taking over parking spaces. (Denver7)
-
Like the rest of the country, Denver apartment buildings are getting taller. (Denver Business Journal)
-
David Leonhardt, a moderate voice on the New York Times opinion page, has strong feelings about scooters: Get them off the sidewalks. (New York Times)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 64 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 72 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Streetsblog Denver editor Andy Bosselman is out of the office.
