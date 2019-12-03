Tuesday’s Headlines
-
A driver hit and killed Amos Wleh Kummeh, 70, in an Aurora crash on East Colfax. (9 News)
-
Denver will drop chemicals on residential streets to clear ice after resident complaints. (Denver Post, Denver7)
-
Denver issued two tickets to people who have not cleared snow from sidewalks and bus stops. It’s up to residents to report neighbors who don’t shovel. (Denverite)
-
Amid the RTD CEO’s planned resignation, the agency’s board will consider how to find its next leader. (Colorado Politics)
-
Denver is one of the most expensive cities for commuting by car. (9 News)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 10 a.m.: 56 Good. Yesterday’s max: 83 Moderate.
-
