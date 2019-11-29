Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
- Bus drivers and the right to pee. (Streetsblog Denver)
- America’s SUVs are killing the planet: U.N. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
- A pedestrian hit by an RTD bus on Wednesday is in the hospital. (Denver Post)
- A charter bus driver is facing charges after I-25 rollover with 50 people on board. (Denver Channel)
- More on RTD staffing woes. (Denver Business Journal)
- RTD Board to discuss next steps to identify an Interim General Manager. (RTD)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 92 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 87 Moderate.
