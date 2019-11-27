Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
- Commentary: Colorado legislators must undo laws that hamstring RTD. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
- Colorado snowstorm travel updates and road closures. (9News)
- RTD not alone in transit shortages. (9News)
- Listen: RTD after CEO’s departure. (CPR News)
- RTD board to begin the search for a replacement for retiring General Manager. (Denver Post)
- Colorado to receive $22 million in USDOT funding. (Colorado Politics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 45 Good. Yesterday’s max: 45 Good.
