Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
- Denver’s bike share program will shut down; the city will shake up scooter program. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
- A pedestrian walking in a crosswalk was killed after being hit by a driver in Aurora. (Fox31)
- A majority of RTD passengers would accept service cuts to get more reliability, survey says. (Denver Post)
- RTD crisis: Operator shortage, high fares, lower ridership. (Fox31)
- Bus projects in Colorado and 16 other states secure federal grants. (Mass Transit)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 32 Good. Yesterday’s max: 39 Good.
