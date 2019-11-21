Thursday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
- BREAKING: Denver B-cycle will shut down on Jan. 30. The city will also shake up its scooter program in a radical reorganization, creating a months-long gap in service that could add more cars to the city’s already congested streets. (Streetsblog Denver)
- Traffic Violence Report: A 44-year-old woman died yesterday after she tried to walk across a street in Southeast Denver. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
- CDOT readies $192 million to jolt to area transit. (CPR)
- RTD board is reviewing community responses about possible service cuts. (CBS4)
- A proposed In-N-Out Burger near Park Meadows mall would have a drive-thru lane fit 26 cars. Meanwhile cities like Minneapolis banned drive throughs because they distract drivers and cause crashes. (Denver Post)
- Douglas County emphasizes air quality in a new transportation plan. (Castle Rock News Press)
- The bus driver shortage hits Summit County. (CBS4)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 28 Good. Yesterday’s max: 68 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Streetsblog Denver editor Andy Bosselman is on vacation.
Streetsblog Denver informs the movement for sustainable transportation and a livable city. Give $5 per month.