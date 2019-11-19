Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Op-Ed: Hey, reporters: Stop blaming crashes on the victims. (Streetsblog USA)
-
Joe Biden doesn’t go far enough on transit. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
-
RTD cancelled about 100 light rail trips yesterday ahead of the agency choosing between service cuts or unreliable service. (Denver Post)
-
Amid the RTD driver shortage, the Koch-funded Independence Institute argues that RTD should consider driverless vehicles. (Denver Post)
-
Coloradans keep rejecting statewide tax questions to fund transportation. Democrats are eyeing a regional approach. (Colorado Sun)
-
More dirty needles were found near the Cherry Creek Trail. (CBS4)
-
The Koch-affiliated astroturf group Freedom to Drive Coalition offers more nonsense about how Denver victimizes drivers—and the Denver Post editorial page gives the oil billionaire’s minion more space on its opinion page. (Denver Post)
-
The CEO of L.A.’s transit system suggests congestion pricing as a way to offer free transit while reducing traffic and pollution. (Smart Cities Dive)
-
Colorado declares a poor air quality advisory in effect along the Front Range. (Denver Post)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 48 Good. Yesterday’s max: 43 Good.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.