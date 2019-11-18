Monday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Streetsblog in the Denver Post: To save lives, Denver must commit to more red-light cameras. (Denver Post)
Other news
-
Vigil remembers the victims of 235 fatal car crashes in Denver over the last three years. (Denver7)
-
More than 50 RTD train trips canceled Monday amid the driver shortage. (Denver7)
- Colorado’s roads were not made for this many people. (Westword)
- CDOT has been closing I-70 due to sun glare, here’s why. (Denver Post)
- Coloradans keep rejecting statewide tax questions to fund transportation. Democrats are now eyeing a regional approach. (Denver Post)
-
Denver’s neighborhood planning project shows “people are really invested in the small stuff when it’s in their backyards.” (Westword)
-
Boulder County Commissioners vote to allow some e-bikes on plains trails. (Government Technology)
-
“The corporations are here to save Colorado from climate change.” (Westword)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 Good. Yesterday’s max: 47 Good.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
