Monday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

  • Streetsblog in the Denver Post: To save lives, Denver must commit to more red-light cameras. (Denver Post)

Other news

  • Vigil remembers the victims of 235 fatal car crashes in Denver over the last three years. (Denver7)
  • More than 50 RTD train trips canceled Monday amid the driver shortage. (Denver7)
  • Colorado’s roads were not made for this many people. (Westword)
  • CDOT has been closing I-70 due to sun glare, here’s why. (Denver Post)
  • Coloradans keep rejecting statewide tax questions to fund transportation. Democrats are now eyeing a regional approach. (Denver Post)
  • Denver’s neighborhood planning project shows “people are really invested in the small stuff when it’s in their backyards.” (Westword)
  • Boulder County Commissioners vote to allow some e-bikes on plains trails. (Government Technology)
  • “The corporations are here to save Colorado from climate change.” (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 Good. Yesterday’s max: 47 Good.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

