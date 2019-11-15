Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Lyft will add 200 electric vehicles to its Colorado fleet. The governor and mayor expressed excitement over the move, even though EVs have many of the downsides of gas-powered cars. (Streetsblog Denver)
U.S. Representatives: Here’s why we formed the Future of Transportation Caucus. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
As RTD tries to close a $40 million budget shortfall, the agency is “feeling the pain.” (CPR)
“Denver’s biggest polluter is vehicles,” according to new information from an expanded network of air quality monitors. (Denverite)
Why isn’t there a train between Denver and the I-70 ski resorts? (Westword)
- Here’s what’s next for Denver’s first transportation department. (Denver Business Journal)
BikeStreets: 25 great safe-biking destinations in Denver. (Westword)
- More on the Marion Street Parkway protected bike lane. (CBS4)
Former U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman declared victory in the Aurora mayoral race. (Denver Post)
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 54 Good. Yesterday’s max: 50 Good.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
