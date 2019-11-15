Friday’s Headlines

Gov. Polis announced the ride-hail company Lyft will add 200 electric vehicles to its Colorado fleet on Nov. 14. Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog

  • Lyft will add 200 electric vehicles to its Colorado fleet. The governor and mayor expressed excitement over the move, even though EVs have many of the downsides of gas-powered cars. (Streetsblog Denver)
  • U.S. Representatives: Here’s why we formed the Future of Transportation Caucus. (Streetsblog USA)

Other news

  • As RTD tries to close a $40 million budget shortfall, the agency is “feeling the pain.” (CPR)
  • “Denver’s biggest polluter is vehicles,” according to new information from an expanded network of air quality monitors. (Denverite)
  • Why isn’t there a train between Denver and the I-70 ski resorts? (Westword)
  • Here’s what’s next for Denver’s first transportation department. (Denver Business Journal)
  • BikeStreets: 25 great safe-biking destinations in Denver. (Westword)
  • More on the Marion Street Parkway protected bike lane. (CBS4)
  • Former U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman declared victory in the Aurora mayoral race. (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 54 Good. Yesterday’s max: 50 Good.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

