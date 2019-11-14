Thursday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

  • Traffic Violence Report: Drivers asleep at the wheel seriously injured 900 people in Colorado last year, an increase of 33 percent over 2017 — and the actual number could be much higher. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • Colorado, Oregon and Washington saw a 5.2 percent increase in crashes after legalizing recreational marijuana. (Bloomberg Government)
  • A Lyft driver harassed and attempted to kidnap a passenger in a racist attack. (Fox 31)
  • Critics say Denver is overbuilding multifamily housing, but the numbers may show the opposite. (BisNow)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 34 Good. Yesterday’s max: 57 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

