Thursday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Traffic Violence Report: Drivers asleep at the wheel seriously injured 900 people in Colorado last year, an increase of 33 percent over 2017 — and the actual number could be much higher. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
-
Colorado, Oregon and Washington saw a 5.2 percent increase in crashes after legalizing recreational marijuana. (Bloomberg Government)
-
A Lyft driver harassed and attempted to kidnap a passenger in a racist attack. (Fox 31)
-
Critics say Denver is overbuilding multifamily housing, but the numbers may show the opposite. (BisNow)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 34 Good. Yesterday’s max: 57 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.