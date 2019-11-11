Monday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Marion Street Parkway bike lane critics walked out of a meeting where the city presented its design. (Streetsblog Denver)
RTD
Two juveniles stabbed an RTD driver on Thursday, sending all three to the hospital. (Denver7)
Riders are not likely to get refunds after “more than 60 light rail trips were cancelled due to an ongoing operator shortage problem” on Friday. (CBS4)
People who apply to be RTD drivers say the agency is slow to respond to their applications. (Denver7)
Denver could create an alternative to RTD under its new Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. (Fox 31)
Other news
Six people died in six crashes on Colorado roads during a 12-hour period (Denver Post), which did not include the pedestrian killed Friday by a driver near 6th Avenue and Wadsworth in Lakewood. (Denver Post)
Drivers falling asleep at the wheel are causing more crashes. (CBS4)
“There’s more to Denver than beer, hiking, and skiing. This is a story about how a 19th-century map helped one newcomer find his place,” writes local journalist Andy Kenney. (CityLab)
Climate: Homeowners pay higher insurance rates in Summit County as more frequent natural disasters hit the state. (Summit Daily)
Copenhagen: The city where nearly half of all journeys to school and work take place on bicycles. (New York Times)
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 23 Good. Yesterday’s max: 51 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
