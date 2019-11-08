Friday’s Headlines

  • Report: Uber’s software flaws led to the crash that killed an Arizona pedestrian last year. (Streetsblog USA)

  • At 6 a.m., RTD listed 37 canceled trips across the C, D, E, F, H and R rail lines as the driver shortage continues. (Denver7)
  • The city presented its plan for a protected bike lane on South Marion Street Parkway last night, and supporters turned out in force. (Denverite9 News) (More from Streetsblog today).
  • The Urban Cyclist, a RiNo bike shop, was evicted. Earlier this year, customers accused it of taking their cash but not delivering bikes. (Denver7)
  • Big changes are coming to South Broadway, again. (Denver Post)
  • Let’s agree: Say UpDown — not UpDo — as the Central Business District rebrands itself as Upper Downtown. (Twitter)
  • As Coloradans reject new taxes for transportation, more highway lanes will soon come with a toll. They could reduce congestion and speed up buses, too, according to the state’s forthcoming Express Lanes Master Plan. (CPR)
  • “Deep decarbonization:” Colorado is well positioned to adopt solar, wind and electric vehicles. Doing so by 2040 would pay for itself while saving many households around $1,000 per year in energy costs, according to a new report. All that’s needed now are social and political changes — and the courage to go for it. (Vox)
  • What the hell went wrong for Proposition CC? (Westword)
  • See the winners of the Mayor’s 2019 Design Awards, which include transit-oriented development. (Flickr)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 67 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 54 Moderate.
