Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Report: Uber’s software flaws led to the crash that killed an Arizona pedestrian last year. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
At 6 a.m., RTD listed 37 canceled trips across the C, D, E, F, H and R rail lines as the driver shortage continues. (Denver7)
The Urban Cyclist, a RiNo bike shop, was evicted. Earlier this year, customers accused it of taking their cash but not delivering bikes. (Denver7)
Big changes are coming to South Broadway, again. (Denver Post)
Let’s agree: Say UpDown — not UpDo — as the Central Business District rebrands itself as Upper Downtown. (Twitter)
As Coloradans reject new taxes for transportation, more highway lanes will soon come with a toll. They could reduce congestion and speed up buses, too, according to the state’s forthcoming Express Lanes Master Plan. (CPR)
“Deep decarbonization:” Colorado is well positioned to adopt solar, wind and electric vehicles. Doing so by 2040 would pay for itself while saving many households around $1,000 per year in energy costs, according to a new report. All that’s needed now are social and political changes — and the courage to go for it. (Vox)
What the hell went wrong for Proposition CC? (Westword)
See the winners of the Mayor’s 2019 Design Awards, which include transit-oriented development. (Flickr)
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 67 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 54 Moderate.
