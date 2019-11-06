Tuesday’s Headlines

Denver’s air was thick with fossil fuel pollution as 11,000 scientists, including more than 30 from Colorado, declared a “climate emergency.” ( Streetsblog Denver

Election results (not final)

Decisively Rejected: Proposition CC would have scaled back the Taxpayers Bill of Rights to provide additional funding to education and transportation.

“Once again, the people of Colorado have confirmed that they are the boss, not our part-time state legislature,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, a Parker Republican. ( Denver Post

“The Trump years may have cemented Colorado’s blue-state status — time will tell — but voters in the Centennial State continue to hold a hard line on anything that has even a whiff of a new tax.” ( Denver Post

“I hope they bring on full repeal (of TABOR) so we can smack that into the ground and end that talk right now,” said Amy Oliver Cooke, executive vice president of the Koch-funded Independence Institute. ( CPR

Approved: Proposition 2A will transform the Department of Public Works into the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, a change that officials say will help the city prioritize its mobility goals.

“The vote is not close. The charter change measure had earned 73 percent of the vote Tuesday night.” ( Denverite

“Starting Jan. 1, streets will be a cabinet-level concern like the airport and city planning, with an executive director who reports directly to the mayor.” ( Denverite

Elected Aurora Mayor: Former Republican Congressman Mike Coffman will likely be the city’s next mayor. ( Former Republican Congressman Mike Coffman will likely be the city’s next mayor. ( Denver Post

Other news

Event

Tomorrow 12 – 1:15: Denver City Councillors Amanda Sandoval, Jolon Clark and Candi CdeBaca will discuss their transportation priorities at an event hosted by the U.C. Denver student chapter of the Institute of Transportation Engineers. Tivoli Student Union room 329. RSVP to Molly.North@ucdenver.edu