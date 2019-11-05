Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Congestion pricing: Americans must be sold on reducing traffic and cleaning the air before they will accept tolls to enter cities. Here are lessons from Europe. (Streetsblog NYC)
Today is election day. In case you missed it: Transportation election guide: Props CC and 2A. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
Kyle Clark hot take: “Interesting. RTD is asking riders to choose between the status quo of unreliable service or a temporary scale back with more infrequent service. This gives RTD the ability to tell the public, “this is what YOU chose.” (Twitter)
RTD envisions a future with more transit ridership, but it needs riders, and more money, or it could be headed for serious trouble. (Westword)
Third-generation Lime e-scooters rolled out in Denver. They sport fat tires for winter weather and better tech to limit sidewalk riding. (Denver Post, Denverite)
Car2Go is gone but eGo CarShare is here to stay. (eGo CarShare)
Amtrak: Colorado is looking into a spur that would connect Pueblo and Colorado Springs to the Southwest Chief line. (KRDO)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 59 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 60 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Events
Wednesday: Check out a workshop on the East Central Area Plan (Capitol Hill, North Capitol Hill, Cheesman Park, Congress Park, City Park and City Park West).
Thursday: Comment on the South Marion Street Parkway protected bike lane at a community meeting. (WalkDenver)
