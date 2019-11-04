Monday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
This is what Dutch-style protected intersections look like — Bay Area edition. (Streetsblog SF)
Other news
Denver’s 28 rail stations ranked by how much density surrounds each, a measure the city is not good at. (Denverite)
Scooter companies pulled their micro-mobility devices from Denver streets after the recent snow. (Fox 31)
After a statewide listening tour, CDOT’s director dishes on what drivers want, and what makes them mad. (Westword)
Gov. Polis proposed “550 million new dollars for transportation … for roads, bridges, maintenance and the backlog” in his 2020 budget. (CPR)
A foreign company wants to operate E-470, and collect billions in tolls from drivers. (Denver Post)
Commentary: The NIMBY politics of “progressivism, Boulder-style” drives up housing costs and increases driving as left-wing residents stubbornly oppose denser housing and walkable neighborhoods. (Colorado Sun)
The Urban Land Conservancy bought 58-acres of land for an affordable, transit-oriented development near Westminster Station on RTD’s B Line. (Denverite)
“For views of the Rockies you can’t see any other way, ride Amtrak’s Zephyr.” (Los Angeles Times)
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 46 Good. Yesterday’s max: 89 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
