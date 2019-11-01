Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Streetsblog discovered an appalling lack of oversight and unexplained delays in the way crosswalks and bike lanes are replaced after utility work and road construction wipe them out — a dereliction that puts pedestrians and people on bikes at risk of injury and death. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
-
Kassy Winburn pleaded guilty to driving drunk during a June crash that killed Joseph Kroiss, a 38-year-old motorcyclist and father of four. (9 News)
-
A frozen switch led to 15 to 20 minute delays for light rail passengers. (Denver Post)
-
Provide input on Denver’s Complete Streets guidelines. (WalkDenver)
-
More congestion? Amazon offers free two-hour grocery delivery to Denver Prime members, even if you’re not shopping at Whole Foods. (Denver Post)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 76 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 79 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
