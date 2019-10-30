Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Traffic Violence Report: One person died among 280 Denver traffic crashes last week. (Streetsblog Denver)
Snow storm
As snow delayed buses and trains, transit riders were left waiting in the cold when RTD’s Next Ride real-time arrival information system went down. (CPR)
This morning, RTD directs riders to Next Ride as delays continue. (Twitter)
Transit or driving: What’s faster on a snowy day? Journalists race to work — and the driver won. (9 News)
Bicycle commuters use fat tires to bike in the snow. (CBS4)
A bicyclist appreciates plowed bike lanes, other commuters ditch cars for transit. (9 News)
Postal Service: Shovel your sidewalks. (Fox 31)
Other news
Disability Advocates: Don’t let RTD’s driver shortage cut transit service. (CPR)
Group wants to bring high-speed rail to some of Colorado’s oldest train corridors. (CBS4)
VeloSwap coming to Denver Saturday. (Bicycle Retailer)
As more people move to Denver, the East Area Plan tries to figure out how to make room for them without pushing out longtime residents, and nobody agrees on the answer. (Denverite)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 42 Good. Yesterday’s max: 56 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
