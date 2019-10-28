Monday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives proposed a bill that would fund pedestrian- and cycling-safety efforts. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
-
A woman died in three-vehicle crash near Cherry Creek Shopping Center. (Denver Post)
-
Five were injured in crash involving firetruck in Aurora. (9 News)
-
Westword readers respond to RTD’s proposed service cuts based on lack of drivers. (Westword)
-
Here’s why these Denver issues will be on November’s ballot. (9 News)
-
Arvada leaders ask Polis for state to fund local infrastructure, governor says vote yes on Prop CC. (Arvada Press)
-
Many older Denverites are expert transit riders. (YourHub)
-
Are growth and development threatening Colorado’s quietest landscapes? (5280)
-
Youth climate leaders call on governor to end fracking. (Westword)
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
