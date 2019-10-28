Monday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

  • Members of the U.S. House of Representatives proposed a bill that would fund pedestrian- and cycling-safety efforts. (Streetsblog USA)

Other news

  • A woman died in three-vehicle crash near Cherry Creek Shopping Center. (Denver Post)
  • Five were injured in crash involving firetruck in Aurora. (9 News)
  • Westword readers respond to RTD’s proposed service cuts based on lack of drivers. (Westword)
  • Here’s why these Denver issues will be on November’s ballot. (9 News)
  • Arvada leaders ask Polis for state to fund local infrastructure, governor says vote yes on Prop CC. (Arvada Press)
  • Many older Denverites are expert transit riders. (YourHub)
  • Are growth and development threatening Colorado’s quietest landscapes? (5280)
  • Youth climate leaders call on governor to end fracking. (Westword)
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

We can’t do this work without your help. Give $5 per month.