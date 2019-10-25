Fridays’ Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Amtrak’s long-distance routes, like the California Zephyr, which passes through Colorado, show up on time only 46 percent of the time. Improving on-time performance could save the railroad millions in overtime and attract more riders. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
-
Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit and critically injured a bicyclist Saturday night. (Denver7)
-
25th: Colorado’s rank for the most pedestrian deaths. (Patch.com)
-
Scooter riders continue using sidewalks despite a new law. (Fox 31)
-
The Winter Park Express ski train will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting January 10. (CBS4)
-
Noon today: CPR transportation reporter Nate Minor will host a Reddit Ask Me Anything. (reddit.com/r/denver/)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 25 Good. Yesterday’s max: 38 Good.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Get today’s headlines delivered to your inbox with our e-mail newsletter. Sign up here.