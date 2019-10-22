Tuesday’s Headlines

A 15 bus traverses a new bus-only lane on 15th St. near Welton St. Photo: Andy Bosselman
  • RTD’s driver shortage was exacerbated by wages that did not grow after the economic boom. (CPR)
  • RiNo needs better sidewalks and a shuttle to Union Station, says RiNo Art District study. (Denver7)
  • WalkDenver urges people to support transit and street safety improvements on South Lincoln Street by offering input online and attending a meeting tomorrow night. (WalkDenver)
  • More on the 15th Street bus lanes. (9 News, CBS4)
  • On East Colfax, people have complicated feelings about a “blighted” designation that could bring new development. Neighbors worry about gentrification. Housing advocates say adding to the housing supply is critical to keeping the neighborhood affordable. (Denverite)
  • Boulder approves a car-free senior housing project. (Denver Post)
  • Front Range Community College offers the first highway maintenance degree in the nation. (Daily Camera)
  • When oil and gas companies drill and frack, people who live nearby can get sick from the emissions, according to a significant new study from the state. (CPR)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 49 Good. Yesterday’s max: 52 Moderate.
