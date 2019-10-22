Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Eyes on the Street: The new dedicated bus lanes on 15th Street. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
RTD’s driver shortage was exacerbated by wages that did not grow after the economic boom. (CPR)
RiNo needs better sidewalks and a shuttle to Union Station, says RiNo Art District study. (Denver7)
WalkDenver urges people to support transit and street safety improvements on South Lincoln Street by offering input online and attending a meeting tomorrow night. (WalkDenver)
On East Colfax, people have complicated feelings about a “blighted” designation that could bring new development. Neighbors worry about gentrification. Housing advocates say adding to the housing supply is critical to keeping the neighborhood affordable. (Denverite)
Boulder approves a car-free senior housing project. (Denver Post)
Front Range Community College offers the first highway maintenance degree in the nation. (Daily Camera)
When oil and gas companies drill and frack, people who live nearby can get sick from the emissions, according to a significant new study from the state. (CPR)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 49 Good. Yesterday’s max: 52 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
