Monday’s Headlines

Pam Jiner: The new crosswalks in Montbello are a small step in the right direction. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
As traffic fatalities surpass last year’s total, the city’s effort to reduce speed limits is under-funded in Hancock’s 2020 budget. (Westword)
Denver has tried to discourage new downtown parking. But developers have built around 30,000 new spots in the last decade, in part because their lenders demand it. And many sit empty. (Denver Post)
Following Streetsblog’s coverage, Fox 31 covers the new “corner wedges” on the 15th Street bikeway. (Fox 31)
Bikes on Broadway closed. (Fox 31)
Longmont re-launched its struggling bike share program with dockless bikes. (Daily Camera)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 39 Good. Yesterday’s max: 57 Moderate.
Public Input
Through Nov. 1: Denver Commutes: Fill out the City of Denver’s first citywide commuter survey.
Weigh in on Denver Moves Broadway, which will bring a protected bike lane and a dedicated transitway to the thoroughfare. (Broadway Community Survey)
West Area Plan: Weigh in on the city’s vision for the neighborhoods Barnum, Barnum West, Sun Valley, Valverde, Villa Park and West Colfax. (West Area Plan Survey)
Help “Reimagine RTD.” As the agency revamps its network, offer comments on an interactive map, share ideas and suggestions, or join a telephone town hall this month with your elected director.
