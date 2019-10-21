Monday’s Headlines

Lisa Ford walks her grandchildren, Cannon Castell; Jada Ford; and Chastity Castell, across a temporary crosswalk in Montbello June 15. Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog

  • Pam Jiner: The new crosswalks in Montbello are a small step in the right direction. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • As traffic fatalities surpass last year’s total, the city’s effort to reduce speed limits is under-funded in Hancock’s 2020 budget. (Westword)
  • Denver has tried to discourage new downtown parking. But developers have built around 30,000 new spots in the last decade, in part because their lenders demand it. And many sit empty. (Denver Post)
  • Following Streetsblog’s coverage, Fox 31 covers the new “corner wedges” on the 15th Street bikeway. (Fox 31)
  • Bikes on Broadway closed. (Fox 31)
  • Longmont re-launched its struggling bike share program with dockless bikes. (Daily Camera)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 39 Good. Yesterday’s max: 57 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Public Input

