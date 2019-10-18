Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Video: New 15th Street ‘corner wedges’ slow drivers when they turn onto the bike lane. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
-
RTD will consider cutting a “significant amount of service for a temporary period” to deal with its bus and train operator shortage. (CPR)
-
A 2.5 mile segment of the East/West Regional Trail now links RidgeGate with Highlands Ranch. (Castle Rock News Press)
-
Lyft started a “jobs access program” that helps get people to interviews. (Venture Beat)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 55 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 58 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
November election
-
A guide to Denver’s ballot issues, including creating a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. (Denver Post, Denverite)
-
Prop CC: What will the TABOR rollback do? (9 News, CPR, Colorado Matters)
-
Billionaires and dark money groups are trying to influence how you vote. (CPR)
