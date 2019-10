Friday’s Headlines

Video: New 15th Street ‘corner wedges’ slow drivers when they turn onto the bike lane. ( Streetsblog Denver

Lyft started a “jobs access program” that helps get people to interviews. ( Venture Beat

A 2.5 mile segment of the East/West Regional Trail now links RidgeGate with Highlands Ranch. ( Castle Rock News Press

RTD will consider cutting a “significant amount of service for a temporary period” to deal with its bus and train operator shortage. ( CPR

Billionaires and dark money groups are trying to influence how you vote. ( CPR

Prop CC: What will the TABOR rollback do? ( 9 News

A guide to Denver’s ballot issues, including creating a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. ( Denver Post

