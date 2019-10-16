Wednesday’s Headlines
Traffic Violence Report: Six people were seriously injured among 505 crashes last week. (Streetsblog Denver)
Proposition CC: Guides to the TABOR reform measure from Colorado Matters and the Colorado Sun.
“Denver has attracted satellite offices for 22 major Bay Area tech companies since 2010.” (Denver Post)
Hickenlooper: “I will bring an unrelenting focus on combating climate change and growing our green economy.” (Colorado Sun)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 42 Good. Yesterday’s max: 49 Good.
