Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Denver’s 2020 budget: The last-minute scrounging for street safety funding highlights the need for city officials to find new sources of transportation dollars, advocates say. (Streetsblog Denver)
Traffic violence
-
Two people were hospitalized after a crash between a motorcyclist and a semi carrying manure on I-76. (Denver7)
-
Map: Denver’s neighborhoods with the most dangerous streets. (Westword)
-
A car nearly slammed into the house where an RTD bus crashed two years ago. (Fox 31)
Other news
-
Denverites start shopping for cars ahead of Car2Go shutting down Denver operations. (Denverite)
-
A poll shows support for a tax hike to pay for a Front Range passenger train. (Colorado Sun)
-
Trains are great but RTD sees a future packed with Bus Rapid Transit. (CPR)
-
More on a credit agency downgrading RTD’s bonds. (9 News)
-
Denver’s traffic is bad and will get worse, says a DRCOG report. (CPR)
-
More on the city budget underfunding sidewalks and street safety. (CBS4)
-
What you need to know about Props CC & DD before you vote. (Colorado Sun)
-
A Canadian company wants to buy E-470 for $9 billion. (9 News)
-
Mike Coffman, a candidate for Aurora mayor, calls for wider roads. (Colorado Sentinel)
-
115 degrees is the hottest temperature reading in Colorado, which was recorded July 20 at the John Martin Dam near Lamar. (Denver Post)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 5 a.m.: 49 Good. Yesterday’s max: 52 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Get Streetsblog Denver’s daily headlines delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our e-mail digest.