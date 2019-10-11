Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
A new report shows a 102% increase in Metro Denver auto emissions. The news comes one day before Greta Thunberg arrives to lead a climate strike. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
If Greta Thunberg wins the Nobel Peace Prize today, she’ll win it in Colorado. (CPR) (today’s strike details)
Snow led to dozens of collisions throughout the Denver metro, including an RTD bus that crashed on I-25. (9 News)
Next week, Uber will allow pets on rides, for a fee. (CBS4)
Proposition CC: “In one of the most significant potential changes to state fiscal policy in decades, Colorado voters this November will be asked to permanently eliminate a revenue cap that has both restrained and reshaped state government since 1992.” (Colorado Sun)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 35 Good. Yesterday’s max: 65 Moderate.
