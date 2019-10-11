Friday’s Headlines

A man holds a sign reading "We're on a highway to hell!" while marching in the Global Climate Protest in downtown Denver on Sept. 20. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
From Streetsblog

  • A new report shows a 102% increase in Metro Denver auto emissions. The news comes one day before Greta Thunberg arrives to lead a climate strike. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • If Greta Thunberg wins the Nobel Peace Prize today, she’ll win it in Colorado. (CPR) (today’s strike details)
  • Snow led to dozens of collisions throughout the Denver metro, including an RTD bus that crashed on I-25. (9 News)
  • Next week, Uber will allow pets on rides, for a fee. (CBS4)
  • Proposition CC: “In one of the most significant potential changes to state fiscal policy in decades, Colorado voters this November will be asked to permanently eliminate a revenue cap that has both restrained and reshaped state government since 1992.” (Colorado Sun)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 35 Good. Yesterday’s max: 65 Moderate.
