Thursday’s Headlines

Commentary: The first media reports about bicycle crashes can be inaccurate, according to this essay from Adelaide Perr, a Boulder-based professional triathlete who was injured seriously in a 2014 crash with a reckless driver. (Streetsblog Denver)
Denver City Council sent Mayor Hancock its budget requests, including $1.5 million for sidewalks, $500,000 for safety measures along routes to schools and $730,000 for Vision Zero improvements in areas with a high rate of injuries. (Colorado Politics)
As RTD “reimagines” itself, the agency’s “years-long driver shortage … has impacted the frequency and reliability of many of its bus routes and rail lines.” (Westword)
- “Denver leaders don’t want people in all these new buildings to drive (or park).” (Denverite)
At CDOT’s safety summit, a patrolman shared how responding to a crash that killed an eight-year-old boy affected him personally. (Colorado Springs Gazette)
Greta Thunberg will strike with Denver climate activists Friday. (Denver Post)
Ten of downtown’s best new buildings, according to Westword’s Michael Paglia. (Westword)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 64 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 69 Moderate.
