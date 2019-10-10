Thursday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

  • Commentary: The first media reports about bicycle crashes can be inaccurate, according to this essay from Adelaide Perr, a Boulder-based professional triathlete who was injured seriously in a 2014 crash with a reckless driver. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • Denver City Council sent Mayor Hancock its budget requests, including $1.5 million for sidewalks, $500,000 for safety measures along routes to schools and $730,000 for Vision Zero improvements in areas with a high rate of injuries. (Colorado Politics)
  • As RTD “reimagines” itself, the agency’s “years-long driver shortage … has impacted the frequency and reliability of many of its bus routes and rail lines.” (Westword)
  • “Denver leaders don’t want people in all these new buildings to drive (or park).” (Denverite)
  • At CDOT’s safety summit, a patrolman shared how responding to a crash that killed an eight-year-old boy affected him personally. (Colorado Springs Gazette)
  • Greta Thunberg will strike with Denver climate activists Friday. (Denver Post)
  • Ten of downtown’s best new buildings, according to Westword’s Michael Paglia. (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 64 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 69 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.