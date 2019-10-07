Monday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Report: When congress allocates $50 billion in highway funds, it should push states to consider the natural environment, incentivize them to reduce traffic crashes and carbon emissions, and collect accurate data. (Streetsblog USA)
Traffic violence
-
A driver who hit Adam Butler, 18, caused “massive internal injuries as well as a traumatic brain injury.” (Fox 31)
-
A driver hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Sunday in RiNO. (Fox 31)
-
A driver traveling at nearly 100 mph crashed their car through two fences and into the kitchen of a home near Ruby Hill early this morning. (Denver7)
Other news
-
Denver announces plans for 3 miles of Broadway bike and bus lanes. (Denver Post, Denver7)
-
Today RTD will celebrate the 25th anniversary of light rail opening in Denver. (RTD)
-
CPR talks to CDOT’s new head, Shoshana Lew. (CPR)
-
Proposition CC would fund education and transportation by allowing people to forgo TABOR refunds: Arguments for and against. (Denver Post)
-
Opinion in favor of Proposition CC (Colorado Sentinel) and against (Denver Post)
-
As hipsters move to Brighton Boulevard, the Suncor refinery may face pressure to clean up its act. (Denverite)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 44 Good. Yesterday’s max: 45 Good.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Public comment
-
Tonight the Denver Bicycle Lobby needs bike lane supporters to show up to a West Wash Park community meeting at 6. (Facebook)
-
Wednesday 7:30 p.m.: Join a telephone town hall with Denver’s RTD Director Kate Williams by calling 855-543-3425 or clicking here. See all upcoming town halls with RTD directors.
-
Through Oct. 11: Bicycle Colorado seeks topic and speaker proposals about the future of mobility for its Moving People Forward conference. (Bicycle Colorado)
-
Through Nov. 1: Denver Commutes: Fill out the City of Denver’s first citywide commuter survey.
-
Weigh in on Denver Moves Broadway, which will bring a protected bike lane and a dedicated transitway to the thoroughfare. (Broadway Community Survey)
-
Help “Reimagine RTD.” As the agency revamps its network, offer comments on an interactive map, share ideas and suggestions, or join a telephone town hall this month with your elected director.
