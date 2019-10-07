Monday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

  • Report: When congress allocates $50 billion in highway funds, it should push states to consider the natural environment, incentivize them to reduce traffic crashes and carbon emissions, and collect accurate data. (Streetsblog USA)

Traffic violence

  • A driver who hit Adam Butler, 18, caused “massive internal injuries as well as a traumatic brain injury.”  (Fox 31)
  • A driver hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Sunday in RiNO. (Fox 31)
  • A driver traveling at nearly 100 mph crashed their car through two fences and into the kitchen of a home near Ruby Hill early this morning. (Denver7)

Other news

  • Denver announces plans for 3 miles of Broadway bike and bus lanes. (Denver PostDenver7)
  • Today RTD will celebrate the 25th anniversary of light rail opening in Denver. (RTD)
  • CPR talks to CDOT’s new head, Shoshana Lew. (CPR)
  • Proposition CC would fund education and transportation by allowing people to forgo TABOR refunds: Arguments for and against. (Denver Post)
  • Opinion in favor of Proposition CC (Colorado Sentinel) and against (Denver Post)
  • As hipsters move to Brighton Boulevard, the Suncor refinery may face pressure to clean up its act. (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 44 Good. Yesterday’s max: 45 Good.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Public comment

