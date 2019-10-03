Thursday’s Headlines

Bella Rivera holds the hand of her mother Esther on her their way to school. "My daughter knows you need to hold onto me. Drivers don't care." Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog

  • Eyes on the Street: Denver must do more to protect kids at a Montbello Kindergarten. (Streetsblog Denver)

Proposition CC

  • Gov. Polis launched a campaign yesterday to support Proposition CC, a ballot initiative that would allow Coloradans to give up tax refunds that average $37. The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights mandates the refunds. Weakening TABOR would allow the state to split the funds among education and transportation. (Denver Post, Colorado SunCBS4)

Other news

  • Colorado’s new vulnerable road user law was used in the arrest of Jennifer LeMaire, 45, who is accused of slamming her Range Rover into a bicyclist in Boulder. (Denver7)
  • With nearly 30% of RTD’s light rail operator positions open, just two drivers taking time off “forced (RTD) to cancel services all around town.” (9 News)
  • RTD’s driver shortage: “It’s our biggest challenge,” said CEO Dave Genova. (CBS4)
  • Ridership is falling, budgets are tightening and rail projects never seem to end. So, RTD wants to “reimagine” itself. (CPR)
  • RTD seeks public comments as it develops a two-year plan to revamp the system. (9 News)
  • After RTD’s board debate, Denver loses the Medal of Honor Museum to Arlington, Texas. (CPR, CBS4)
  • CDOT appoints Steve Harelson to its chief engineer job. (Colorado Politics)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 36 Good. Yesterday’s max: 42 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

