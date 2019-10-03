Thursday’s Headlines
Eyes on the Street: Denver must do more to protect kids at a Montbello Kindergarten. (Streetsblog Denver)
Proposition CC
Gov. Polis launched a campaign yesterday to support Proposition CC, a ballot initiative that would allow Coloradans to give up tax refunds that average $37. The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights mandates the refunds. Weakening TABOR would allow the state to split the funds among education and transportation. (Denver Post, Colorado Sun, CBS4)
Other news
Colorado’s new vulnerable road user law was used in the arrest of Jennifer LeMaire, 45, who is accused of slamming her Range Rover into a bicyclist in Boulder. (Denver7)
With nearly 30% of RTD’s light rail operator positions open, just two drivers taking time off “forced (RTD) to cancel services all around town.” (9 News)
RTD’s driver shortage: “It’s our biggest challenge,” said CEO Dave Genova. (CBS4)
Ridership is falling, budgets are tightening and rail projects never seem to end. So, RTD wants to “reimagine” itself. (CPR)
RTD seeks public comments as it develops a two-year plan to revamp the system. (9 News)
CDOT appoints Steve Harelson to its chief engineer job. (Colorado Politics)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 36 Good. Yesterday’s max: 42 Moderate.
