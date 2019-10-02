Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
As Car2Go pulls out of Denver, revenue plummets at the local nonprofit eGo Carshare. (Streetsblog Denver)
Open Thread: Where in Denver do you want a pedestrian mall? (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
Today RTD will unveil its two-year “Reimagine RTD” plan to revamp the transit system. The agency will host a telephone town hall with CEO Dave Genova tonight at 6 p.m. (Denver Post)
Denver Public Schools warns parents of a possible driver sick-out after the DA declined to file charges in a case where a parent allegedly punched a bus operator. (Denver Post)
High rises could fill parking lots on Sherman Street at 16th Street downtown if City Council approves a zoning change after 78 earlier meetings. (Denver7)
Fort Collins businesses complain about parking spots that will be lost if the city builds a “flexible street” that could be transformed into a car-free plaza for events. (Coloradoan)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 21 Good. Yesterday’s max: 32 Moderate.
