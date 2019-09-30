Monday’s Headlines

Bird contractors placed 13 scooters in the middle of a pedestrian thoroughfare at Union Station on Aug. 15. Photo: Andy Bosselman
  • Open thread: Are e-scooters a distraction from making safe streets? (Streetsblog SF)

  • A driver suspected of DUI killed his brother when he crashed into an Aurora park bench. (Denver Post)
  • A pedestrian died Friday after being hit by a driver one day earlier in Thornton. (Denver Post)
  • Several streets were closed Sunday when a driver ruptured a gas line after slamming a Porsche into a burrito joint near Leetsdale and Quebec. (9 News)
  • Unlike seven cities where transit ridership is increasing, RTD’s “modest gains in rail ridership were swamped by losses in bus ridership.” (TransitCenter)
  • CPR tracks RTD’s high-ridership lines versus those with the lowest-ridership, which need the highest subsidies. (CPR)
  • Car2Go is leaving Denver October 31. (Denver Post)
  • As CDOT looks at options to revamp I-25 through central Denver, toll lanes and additional RTD light rail tracks for RTD are being considered. (Denver Post)
  • An RTD driver stranded a woman on a bus when he took an unplanned bathroom break. (Fox 31)
  • U.S. 36 eastbound lanes will reopen next week after the highway’s collapse two months ago. (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 45 Good. Yesterday’s max: 46 Good.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

  • TakeFive

    Transit Center cherry picks their statistics and generally ignores context – not a surprise.

    There’s a clear distinction between Denver and LA on the one hand, and Seattle and Houston on the other. All four have recently added rail capacity, but ridership is only rising in Seattle and Houston.

    Gee, according to APTA light rail ridership in Houston is down 6.25% YTD in 2019. Ridership did grow significantly from 2015 when it added an extension to the Red Line and added the new Purple Line… duh. Whenever RTD added a new line ridership also grew; I have no clue how TC could suggest otherwise.

    • Camera_Shy

      “Whenever RTD has added a new line ridership has also grown”

      It’s OK that ridership grows, that’s what we want, right?