Monday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Open thread: Are e-scooters a distraction from making safe streets? (Streetsblog SF)
Other news
A driver suspected of DUI killed his brother when he crashed into an Aurora park bench. (Denver Post)
A pedestrian died Friday after being hit by a driver one day earlier in Thornton. (Denver Post)
Several streets were closed Sunday when a driver ruptured a gas line after slamming a Porsche into a burrito joint near Leetsdale and Quebec. (9 News)
Unlike seven cities where transit ridership is increasing, RTD’s “modest gains in rail ridership were swamped by losses in bus ridership.” (TransitCenter)
CPR tracks RTD’s high-ridership lines versus those with the lowest-ridership, which need the highest subsidies. (CPR)
Car2Go is leaving Denver October 31. (Denver Post)
As CDOT looks at options to revamp I-25 through central Denver, toll lanes and additional RTD light rail tracks for RTD are being considered. (Denver Post)
An RTD driver stranded a woman on a bus when he took an unplanned bathroom break. (Fox 31)
U.S. 36 eastbound lanes will reopen next week after the highway’s collapse two months ago. (Denver Post)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 45 Good. Yesterday’s max: 46 Good.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
