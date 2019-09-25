Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Traffic Violence Report: Two new deaths bring the total killed on Denver’s streets to 59. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
A two-car crash sent an SUV tumbling down to the Cherry Creek Trail, injuring one and closing the bike thoroughfare near the Colorado Convention Center. (9 News)
“One person was killed and another hospitalized after a vehicle-motorcycle crash near Denver International Airport …” (Denver Police)
One person was injured when drivers caused a 9-vehicle pileup on I-25 near 6th Ave. (CBS4)
Thornton police are looking for the driver of a truck who hit a teen wheelchair user before fleeing the scene outside York International School. (Fox 31)
Dedicated bus lanes are coming to 17th and 15th Streets this year, the 15th St. bikeway will be protected soon. (Denver Post, Denverite)
With the multi-modal upgrades to 18th & 19th, more dedicated bus lanes are coming to Downtown Denver. (Colorado Politics)
After criticism, RTD will lease land to the National Medal of Honor museum, reversing its earlier decision with a 14-0 vote. (Denver Post, Denverite, Denver7)
As RTD faces falling ridership and an impending budget crisis, here’s how the agency decides where to spend its budget. (CPR)
RTD’s N Line commuter train from Union Station to Thornton will be delayed until next summer amid a disagreement with the contractor and an overhead power issue. (CPR)
RTD will abandon its public-private partner and run the N-Line itself. (9 News)
State transportation leaders ask for public comments on a possible Front Range passenger rail system. (NFRMPO)
“Charles Schwab has been growing so fast in Lone Tree that it had to build a 5-story parking garage.” (Denver Business Journal)
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and police in Loveland and Windsor team up to target drivers under the influence. (Reporter Herald)
RTD will hold meetings in Lafayette and Longmont to discuss upcoming route changes. (Times-Call)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 51 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 53 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
