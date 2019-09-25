Wednesday’s Headlines

0923 TVR Featured Image@2x

From Streetsblog

  • Traffic Violence Report: Two new deaths bring the total killed on Denver’s streets to 59. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • A two-car crash sent an SUV tumbling down to the Cherry Creek Trail, injuring one and closing the bike thoroughfare near the Colorado Convention Center. (9 News)
  • “One person was killed and another hospitalized after a vehicle-motorcycle crash near Denver International Airport …” (Denver Police)
  • One person was injured when drivers caused a 9-vehicle pileup on I-25 near 6th Ave. (CBS4)
  • Thornton police are looking for the driver of a truck who hit a teen wheelchair user before fleeing the scene outside York International School. (Fox 31)
  • Dedicated bus lanes are coming to 17th and 15th Streets this year, the 15th St. bikeway will be protected soon. (Denver Post, Denverite)
  • With the multi-modal upgrades to 18th & 19th, more dedicated bus lanes are coming to Downtown Denver. (Colorado Politics)
  • After criticism, RTD will lease land to the National Medal of Honor museum, reversing its earlier decision with a 14-0 vote. (Denver Post, DenveriteDenver7)
  • As RTD faces falling ridership and an impending budget crisis, here’s how the agency decides where to spend its budget. (CPR)
  • RTD’s N Line commuter train from Union Station to Thornton will be delayed until next summer amid a disagreement with the contractor and an overhead power issue. (CPR)
  • RTD will abandon its public-private partner and run the N-Line itself. (9 News)
  • State transportation leaders ask for public comments on a possible Front Range passenger rail system. (NFRMPO)
  • “Charles Schwab has been growing so fast in Lone Tree that it had to build a 5-story parking garage.” (Denver Business Journal)
  • The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and police in Loveland and Windsor team up to target drivers under the influence. (Reporter Herald)
  • RTD will hold meetings in Lafayette and Longmont to discuss upcoming route changes. (Times-Call)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 51 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 53 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.

  • Riley Warton

    15th and 17th bus lanes is definitely great news! It might actually improve ridership for once.