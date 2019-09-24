Tuesday’s Headlines

Maggie Thompson, a legislative aide to Denver City Councilperson Jolon Clark, meets with other aides at a Park(ing) space on outside of the Wellington Webb Municipal Building. Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog

  • A photo tour of Denver Park(ing) Day parklet installations. (Streetsblog Denver)
  • California’s governor ordered the state’s transportation budget to align with climate goals. (Streetsblog California)
  • Must-watch: In a moving speech, Greta Thunberg speaks truth to power. (Streetsblog USA)

Covering Climate Now

  • After Thunberg’s address at the UN, world leaders made no significant climate commitments. The U.S. was silent. (New York Times)
  • Denver Police arrested five Extinction Rebellion climate protestors who were part of a larger group that blocked downtown intersections during yesterday’s morning rush hour. (CPRDenverite)
  • Commentary: For our future, the oil and gas industry must go green. (New York Times)

Other news

  • Police arrested a man suspected of killing another driver after crashing his car into hers before fleeing the scene Saturday. (Denver Post)
  • Rough railroad tracks on W. 13th Ave. near I-25 are difficult to cross for pedestrians, bikes and cars. (Denver7)
  • A Douglas County ballot initiative would widen 17 roads. (Highlands Ranch Herald)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 53 Good. Yesterday’s max: 48 Good.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
  • Daniel

    That section of 13th also lacks a sidewalk.