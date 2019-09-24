Tuesday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

A photo tour of Denver Park(ing) Day parklet installations. ( Streetsblog Denver

California’s governor ordered the state’s transportation budget to align with climate goals. ( Streetsblog California

Must-watch: In a moving speech, Greta Thunberg speaks truth to power. ( In a moving speech, Greta Thunberg speaks truth to power. ( Streetsblog USA

Covering Climate Now

Streetsblog is partnering with the Covering Climate Now initiative to strengthen climate coverage. News organizations highlighted here may not be participating.

After Thunberg’s address at the UN, world leaders made no significant climate commitments. The U.S. was silent. ( New York Times

Denverite) Denver Police arrested five Extinction Rebellion climate protestors who were part of a larger group that blocked downtown intersections during yesterday’s morning rush hour. ( CPR

Commentary: For our future, the oil and gas industry must go green. ( New York Times

Other news