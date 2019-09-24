Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
A photo tour of Denver Park(ing) Day parklet installations. (Streetsblog Denver)
California’s governor ordered the state’s transportation budget to align with climate goals. (Streetsblog California)
Must-watch: In a moving speech, Greta Thunberg speaks truth to power. (Streetsblog USA)
Covering Climate Now
Streetsblog is partnering with the Covering Climate Now initiative to strengthen climate coverage. News organizations highlighted here may not be participating.
After Thunberg’s address at the UN, world leaders made no significant climate commitments. The U.S. was silent. (New York Times)
Commentary: For our future, the oil and gas industry must go green. (New York Times)
Other news
Police arrested a man suspected of killing another driver after crashing his car into hers before fleeing the scene Saturday. (Denver Post)
Rough railroad tracks on W. 13th Ave. near I-25 are difficult to cross for pedestrians, bikes and cars. (Denver7)
A Douglas County ballot initiative would widen 17 roads. (Highlands Ranch Herald)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 53 Good. Yesterday’s max: 48 Good.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
