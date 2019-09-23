Monday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

Photos: Students lead Denver’s Global Climate Strike. (Streetsblog Denver)

Covering Climate Now

Streetsblog is partnering with the Covering Climate Now initiative to strengthen climate coverage. News organizations highlighted here may not be participating.

Colorado climate strikers talk about why they are taking action. (Colorado Independent)

Commentary: When a reporter from Germany arrived in Denver, she unintentionally gave up walking, biking and a less meat-centric diet. “But now, like all those around me, I am leading the life of a climate killer.” (Denver Post)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headlined a Boulder climate event. (CPR)

Other news

In Lakewood, a crash near U.S. Highway 6 and Wadsworth killed one person and involved a pedestrian. (Denver Post, 9 News)

A careless driver hit and seriously injured a young girl on a bicycle who was riding in a crosswalk near the Denver School of the Arts. (9 News)

Metro cities add adaptive technology to change how long lights stay green based on current traffic. Three municipalities work together to speed up traffic on Yosemite. (9 News)

RTD urges rail riders to pay attention and put down their mobile phones because train operators nearly hit them 4-5 times per week. (Denver7)

Park(ing) Day transforms parking spots into parks. (Denverite)

RTD Director Natalie Menten suggests the National medal of Honor Foundation should consider a nearby park the “grand entrance” to its potential museum instead of building a park on the agency’s “gravel pit” near Civic Center Station. (9 News)

Colorado joined 22 other states in a lawsuit against the Trump administration to keep stricter auto emissions standards. (Denver Post)

The Biennial of the Americas will offer ideas and arts. (Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 37 Good. Yesterday’s max: 56 Moderate .

Yesterday’s max: . National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Better walking. Better biking. Better transit. Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.