Thursday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

Advocates: Mayor Hancock’s transportation budget is not enough. Sidewalks need more funding now. Going forward, the city must find new sources of money. (Streetsblog Denver)

Commentary: Federal transportation policy is undermining progress on climate. (Streetsblog USA)

Five ways Trump is wrong in banning Colorado and other states from setting stricter emissions standards. (Streetsblog USA)

Covering Climate Now

Streetsblog is partnering with the Covering Climate Now initiative to strengthen climate coverage. News organizations we highlight here may not be participating.

“We’re losing the race”: UN Secretary General calls climate change an “emergency.” (The Guardian via Streetsblog Denver)

The climate activist group Extinction Rebellion uses theatrical acts of civil disobedience to push Coloradans to take action. (CPR)

Where Coloradans are rallying during a week of global climate activism. (Westword)

Drive Electric Week: Check out electric vehicles today at City Hall. (Westword) (Event details)

Other news

