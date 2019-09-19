Thursday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
- Advocates: Mayor Hancock’s transportation budget is not enough. Sidewalks need more funding now. Going forward, the city must find new sources of money. (Streetsblog Denver)
- Commentary: Federal transportation policy is undermining progress on climate. (Streetsblog USA)
- Five ways Trump is wrong in banning Colorado and other states from setting stricter emissions standards. (Streetsblog USA)
Covering Climate Now
- “We’re losing the race”: UN Secretary General calls climate change an “emergency.” (The Guardian via Streetsblog Denver)
- The climate activist group Extinction Rebellion uses theatrical acts of civil disobedience to push Coloradans to take action. (CPR)
- Where Coloradans are rallying during a week of global climate activism. (Westword)
- Drive Electric Week: Check out electric vehicles today at City Hall. (Westword) (Event details)
Other news
- Boulder considers ditching RTD to meet its transportation goals; looks at new funding sources. “Regionally, we know that RTD cannot provide the level of service we need.” (Denver Post)
- RTD’s board members will reconsider its vote against leasing a “gravel pit” near Civic Center Station to the National Medal of Honor Museum. (Denver Post, Denverite, 9 News)
- Opinion: RTD’s board botched Denver’s chances of landing the museum. (Denver Post)
- Colorado will fight the Trump administration’s move to block state vehicle emission rules. (Denver Post, Denver7)
- Nearly a third of fatal crashes in Colorado involve impairment. (KOAA)
- The drunk scooter rider who crashed into a cop last weekend was not the first charged with DUI. (Westword)
- Oct. 2 is Walk to School Day, kicking off WALKtober. (Summit Daily)
- Bustang adds Steamboat to the list of ski areas it will serve this winter. (Denver Post)
- Boulder continues testing electric scooters ahead of lifting its ban. (Daily Camera)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 50 Good. Yesterday’s max: 55 Moderate.
