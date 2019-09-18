Wednesday’s Headlines

A Comcast Xfinity van tips over within eyeshot of where cyclist Alexis Bounds was killed July 24. Photo: Anonymous
From Streetsblog

  • Dangerous Place: A photo shows an Xfinity van rolling over near the ghost bike placed in remembrance of Alexis Bounds. (Streetsblog Denver)
  • Streetsblog Archive: How Much Can Bicycling Help Fight Climate Change? A Lot, If Cities Try. (Streetsblog USA)

Covering Climate Now

Covering Climate Now LogoStreetsblog is partnering with the Covering Climate Now initiative to strengthen climate coverage. News organizations we highlight here may not be participating.
  • How to support Friday’s Global Climate Strike. (LifeHacker) (Find a demonstration near you)
  • As the climate warms and the world shifts to clean energy, how will Colorado’s lucrative oil and gas industry come to an end? (Westword)
  • On the same day the Trump administration announced it will revoke states’ ability to set auto emissions standards (Colorado Sun), the CEO of the Alliance of Auto Manufacturers joins Colorado agency heads in an opinion piece praising the state’s new clean car standards. (Colorado Sun)

Other news

  • Police arrested a man who they say hit two pedestrians when he drove through a LoDo crowd last month. (Denverite, 9 News)
  • More than a month after Public Works repaved Downing Street, it took tweets from pedestrians and cyclists to get the crosswalk at Speer and Downing repainted. (9 News)
  • The five options CDOT is considering to upgrade I-25 in Denver. (9 News)
  • CDOT asks for public input as it considers developing a Front Range Passenger Rail system. (9 News) (survey)
  • CDOT would like to buy a former train yard south of downtown for  a new Front Range rail system or the potential expansion of I-25. (CPR)
  • The RTD board rejected a proposal to transform “the big, dumb gravel pit” next to Civic Center Station into a park, which will likely push the National Medal of Honor Museum to go up in Arlington instead of Denver. (Denverite9 News)
  • Italian e-bike maker Fantic USA is moving its North American headquarters from California to Denver. (Denver Business Journal)
  • Another magazine promotes the narrative that Denver is one of the best cities for bike commutes. (Denver Business Journal)
  • Boulder will start construction of the Foothills Parkway bike and pedestrian underpass. (City of Boulder)
  • Hancock chooses Josh Laipply to be Denver’s next chief projects officer, who will “ensure that public infrastructure is delivered to the level that the public expects and requires.” (Colorado Politics)
  • The Lincoln Avenue Pedestrian Bridge in Lone Tree won an architecture award. (Highlands Ranch Herald)
  • NIMBY win: Denver City Council rejected a proposal to build an apartment complex near Sloan’s Lake. Kendra Black and Jamie Torres were the only councilmembers to support the project. (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 54 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 55 Moderate.
  • mckillio

    Still waiting on plenty of other crosswalks along Downing and Corona.