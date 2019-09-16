Monday’s Headlines & The Week Ahead

Sgt. Troy Zimmerman writes a traffic citation. Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog

Other news

  • Police suspect the driver of a Ford F-150 was driving drunk after causing a rollover crash on I-70 that killed a passenger and injured two others. (Denver Post)
  • A scooter rider faces DUI charges after crashing into a Denver police officer. (Fox 31)
  • RTD may allow a park in the empty lot at Colfax and Broadway, if the price is right. (CPR)
  • Parking enforcement officers are handing out 22% fewer tickets as the city fails to hire enough people to fill vacant jobs. (Denver Post)
  • Bicyclists and moped riders got into a fight in the middle of Cheesman Park, pushing, yelling, and throwing punches over who should have stopped at a stop sign (answer: both). (Denver7)
  • New to urban biking, a Denver Reddit user asks how to ride safely and courteously. (r/Denver)
  • Why Boulder blocked electric scooters. (Citylab)
  • A Boulder bike crash survivor asks bicyclists to describe their own crash experiences via video and share it with the #ItCouldBeMe campaign. (Bicycling)
  • Commentary: Denver’s planning process is not an effective way to make the city more affordable or livable, writes former mayoral candidate Jamie Giellis. (Denver Post)
  • Parked: A dozen Colorado newsrooms collaborated to cover mobile homes, the disappearing “last form of affordable housing.” (Colorado Sun)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 5 a.m.: 44 Good. Yesterday’s max: 97 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

The Week Ahead

Monday
Tuesday
  • 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. DRCOG’s Regional Transportation Committee meeting will including briefings on the agency’s Regional Vision Zero Plan, CDOT’s safety plan, and RTD’s new discount program. (DRCOG)
  • 5:30 p.m. RTD board meeting (RTD)
Wednesday
  • 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. CDOT Transportation Commission Conference, including a safety presentationon crashes, casualties, causes and mitigations. (CDOT)
Thursday
  • 8 – 11 a.m. CDOT Transportation Commission meeting (CDOT)
  • 1 p.m.: Department of Public Works Budget Hearing: A City Council committee will see a presentation about the mayor’s proposed 2020 budget, including funding for walking, biking, transit and Vision Zero programs. (City Council)
  • 5:30 – 7 p.m.: Weigh in on short-term Vision Zero improvements being considered on parts of Alameda, Evans and Mississippi within District 7. (Councilman Jolon Clark)
  • 6:30 p.m.: DROCG Board of Directors Meeting, including a briefing on RTD’s First/Last Mile Strategic Plan. (DRCOG)
Friday
Saturday

Announcements

Through Sept. 30
  • Take the Bike Streets September Challenge by riding to 10 destinations through the end of the month. (BikeStreets)
Through Oct. 4

