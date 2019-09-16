Monday’s Headlines & The Week Ahead
Denver police hire 9 officers to boost safety by enforcing traffic laws. (Streetsblog Denver) (Also: Denver Post, Denverite)
Other news
Police suspect the driver of a Ford F-150 was driving drunk after causing a rollover crash on I-70 that killed a passenger and injured two others. (Denver Post)
A scooter rider faces DUI charges after crashing into a Denver police officer. (Fox 31)
RTD may allow a park in the empty lot at Colfax and Broadway, if the price is right. (CPR)
Parking enforcement officers are handing out 22% fewer tickets as the city fails to hire enough people to fill vacant jobs. (Denver Post)
Bicyclists and moped riders got into a fight in the middle of Cheesman Park, pushing, yelling, and throwing punches over who should have stopped at a stop sign (answer: both). (Denver7)
New to urban biking, a Denver Reddit user asks how to ride safely and courteously. (r/Denver)
Why Boulder blocked electric scooters. (Citylab)
A Boulder bike crash survivor asks bicyclists to describe their own crash experiences via video and share it with the #ItCouldBeMe campaign. (Bicycling)
Commentary: Denver’s planning process is not an effective way to make the city more affordable or livable, writes former mayoral candidate Jamie Giellis. (Denver Post)
Parked: A dozen Colorado newsrooms collaborated to cover mobile homes, the disappearing “last form of affordable housing.” (Colorado Sun)
Denver Air Quality Index: 5 a.m.: 44 Good. Yesterday’s max: 97 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
The Week Ahead
Monday
- 5:30 p.m.: Loretto Heights Area Plan. City Council will hold a hearing and vote. (City Council)
Tuesday
- 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. DRCOG’s Regional Transportation Committee meeting will including briefings on the agency’s Regional Vision Zero Plan, CDOT’s safety plan, and RTD’s new discount program. (DRCOG)
- 5:30 p.m. RTD board meeting (RTD)
Wednesday
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. CDOT Transportation Commission Conference, including a safety presentationon crashes, casualties, causes and mitigations. (CDOT)
Thursday
- 8 – 11 a.m. CDOT Transportation Commission meeting (CDOT)
- 1 p.m.: Department of Public Works Budget Hearing: A City Council committee will see a presentation about the mayor’s proposed 2020 budget, including funding for walking, biking, transit and Vision Zero programs. (City Council)
- 5:30 – 7 p.m.: Weigh in on short-term Vision Zero improvements being considered on parts of Alameda, Evans and Mississippi within District 7. (Councilman Jolon Clark)
- 6:30 p.m.: DROCG Board of Directors Meeting, including a briefing on RTD’s First/Last Mile Strategic Plan. (DRCOG)
Friday
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Denver Prk(ing)day. (Denver Streets Partnership)
Saturday
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday): Doors Open Denver architecture tours. (Denver Architecture Foundation)
- 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Montbello Alive!
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Become a Bicycle Friendly Driver. (Bicycle Colorado)
Announcements
Through Sept. 30
- Take the Bike Streets September Challenge by riding to 10 destinations through the end of the month. (BikeStreets)
Through Oct. 4
How do you commute into Downtown Denver? Fill out the Downtown Denver Partnership’s Commuter Survey.
-
Fill out DRCOG’s Regional Transportation Plan Survey.
